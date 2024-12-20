Shillong, December 20: Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Meghalaya, where Shillong Teer games are played. The Shillong Teer Results of today, December 20, will be announced once Round 1 and 2 Teer games are completed. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer games are played twice daily from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. Lottery players taking part in today's Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Result and Shillong Teer Result Chart of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, etc, on meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com.

Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, the Satta-Matka-style lottery game draws people from all walks of life. The speculative lottery game of Shillong Teer requires participants to place bets and win big as they await the outcome of their predictions. A total of two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2 are played, and the Shillong Teer Results are announced once all rounds are completed. Eight teer games are played throughout the day, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?.

Shillong Teer Result on December 20, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Lottery enthusiasts who purchased tickets for today's Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Result by scrolling down below or clicking on the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" on the portals mentioned above. Participants can also know the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round of Shillong Teer games by downloading the detailed PDF file. Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, etc., are a few of the Teer games that get their names from local places based in Meghalaya and other Northeast states. Morning Teer game results are declared by 11 AM, while the others are announced by afternoon and late evening. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 19 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result Chart of December 20, 2024

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 86

Second Round - 99

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 90

Second Round - 98

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is one of the popular forms of lottery games across the country. The rules of the game require lottery players to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 99 as local archers shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. However, only the last two digits of all arrows that hit the target are picked to be winning numbers. While Shillong Teer is completely legal and regularised by the Meghalaya government, it also acts as a platform for local archers of Shillong to sharpen their archery skills.

