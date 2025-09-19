The Nagaland State Lottery will announce the results of the Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Sambad draw today, September 19, at 1 pm. Administered by the Nagaland State Lotteries, this offline paper lottery offers participants a chance to win various prizes, including a grand prize of INR 1 crore. Lottery enthusiasts nationwide are eagerly anticipating the results, as legal lotteries are conducted in 13 states across India. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Stay tuned to witness the live draw and discover the fortunate winners of today's Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Sambad.

Dear Lottery Live Streaming

