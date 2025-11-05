If you're taking part in Nagaland State Lotteries and wondering where to check the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery results of today, November 5, then you have come to the right place. Lottery players who are taking part in the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. The Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery results will be announced from Kohima. The first prize winner of the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Wednesday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of Dear Spark Wednesday Below:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)