Tune in at 1 PM for the Nagaland State Lottery draw today, showcasing the results of the Dear Yamuna Sunday Lottery Sambad for December 22, 2024. The Indian states with legal lottery lotteries available are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Each of these lotteries offers a bumper prize of INR 1 crore. Lottery Sambad draw is held three times a day, with timings adjusted to 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Witness the live broadcast as lucky draw winners are revealed, allowing ticket holders to see their fortunes unfold in real-time. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Stork Saturday Lottery Result of December 21 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)