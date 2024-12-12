The Nagaland State lottery results of Dear Sandpiper Thursday, December 12, will be announced soon on the YouTube channel of Dear Lottery. Lottery players who bought tickets of the Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery can catch the live streaming of the Nagaland State Lotteries here to know the results and winning numbers. The first prize for the winner of the Nagaland Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery is INR one crore, while the first prize ticket seller will receive INR 5 lakh. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 12, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Nagaland State Lottery Results of Dear Sandpiper Thursday Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)