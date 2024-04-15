The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Desert Monday weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, April 15, 2024, at 6 PM. First Prize In Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert Monday lottery is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check the results of the Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert Monday.

Dear Desert Monday Lottery

