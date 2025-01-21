The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery result today, January 21, from 1 PM onwards. The first prize winner will receive INR 1 crore, while the seller of the winning ticket will earn INR 5 lakh. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across India, including Nagaland, where various Dear Lottery games like Dear Godavari Tuesday, Dear Finch Monday, and Dear Dwarka Monday are popular. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery Result of January 20, 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List. '

Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery Result of January 21 2024

