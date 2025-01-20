The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad results for the Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery, held on January 20, 20254, will be announced today at 1 PM. The live draw will reveal the lucky winners, with one fortunate ticket holder set to win a bumper prize of INR 1 crore. The lottery takes place three times daily, with draws scheduled at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Several states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Kerala, and Punjab, legally conduct lottery draws, offering substantial cash prizes. Tune in for the live broadcast and check the online winners list. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)