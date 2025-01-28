The Nagaland State Lotteries will declare the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery of today, January 28, from 1 PM onwards. Announced from Nagaland's Kohima, the Dear lottery is an offline paper lottery run by the government of Nagaland. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore, while the seller of the 1st prize winning ticket will receive INR 5 lakh. Dear Godavari, Dear Mahanadi, Dear Indus and Dear Goose are some of the popular lotteries run by the Nagaland State Lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

