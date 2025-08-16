If you're participating in the Nagaland State Lotteries and wondering where to check the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery for today, August 16, you have come to the right place. The results of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery will be declared shortly. Lottery players can watch the live streaming below as the winners' names of Saturday's lucky draw of the Dear Narmada lottery are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Narmada lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Dwarka, Dear Pelican, Dear Indus, Dear Goose, Dear Finch, Dear Toucan, etc. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 16, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Narmada Saturday Weekly Lottery of Today Below:

