The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery of today, May 27, at 8 PM. Those who bought lottery tickets for today's Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery of Nagaland can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize winner of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Nagaland, where the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery is being played today and whose results will be declared shortly. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 27 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch the Result of Nagaland's Dear Goose Tuesday Weekly Lottery of Today Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)