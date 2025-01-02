The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery result of today, January 2, from 8 PM onwards. The results of the Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery will be announced on the official YouTube channel of Dear Lottery. The first prize for the winner of the Nagaland State Lotteries Dear Sandpiper Thursday is INR one crore. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 2, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Nagaland State Lottery Results of Dear Sandpiper Thursday Here

