The results of Nagaland State Lottery result of Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery will be announced today, January 23, from 8 PM onwards. The Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery results will be announced from Kohima in Nagaland. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Sandpiper Thursday lottery is INR one crore. Besides Dear Sandpiper lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries including Dear Indus, Dear Goose, Dear Godavari, Dear Pelican etc. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Nagaland State Lottery Results of Dear Sandpiper Thursday Here

