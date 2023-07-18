Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, known for their roles as Amarendra Baahubali and Bhalladeva in SS Rajamouli's iconic Baahubali franchise, have arrived in the United States. Their presence is eagerly anticipated at the San Diego Comic-Con, where they will unveil the highly anticipated first glimpse of director Nag Ashwin's Project K. Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, shared a picture on Instagram, revealing Prabhas and Rana standing outdoors in the US with their backs to the camera. The background showcases a signboard displaying 'Hollywood.' Both actors are sporting 'What is Project K' T-shirts, generating intrigue among fans. Project K: Deepika Padukone’s Intriguing First Look from Nag Ashwin’s Sci-Fi Film Unveiled! (View Pic).