Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, known for their roles as Amarendra Baahubali and Bhalladeva in SS Rajamouli's iconic Baahubali franchise, have arrived in the United States. Their presence is eagerly anticipated at the San Diego Comic-Con, where they will unveil the highly anticipated first glimpse of director Nag Ashwin's Project K. Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, shared a picture on Instagram, revealing Prabhas and Rana standing outdoors in the US with their backs to the camera. The background showcases a signboard displaying 'Hollywood.' Both actors are sporting 'What is Project K' T-shirts, generating intrigue among fans. Project K: Deepika Padukone’s Intriguing First Look from Nag Ashwin’s Sci-Fi Film Unveiled! (View Pic).
Check Out The Picture Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)