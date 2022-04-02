The first fast of the Ramadan 2022 will be observe on April 3 or Ramadan 1443 as the Moon of Holy month sighting in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries. As soon as moon seen in the country, netizens turn to Twitter to give warm wishes to each other.

Check Some Ramadan 2022 Wishes From Netizens:

Ramzan Mubarak! May All your wishes become true in this Holy Month! Ilahi Ameen❤#رمضان_كريم pic.twitter.com/GiWAvBMicD — Syeda Aamna Jaffri–☾ (@jaffritweetss) April 2, 2022

Ramzan Mubarak 🙏💐 May all your wishes be fulfilled 🙏💐 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qTx2BsLSZG — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) April 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)