Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife, plants saplings at their residence on the occasion of his birthday "I have decided to plant a sapling daily to continue this social campaign. I urge all to plant more trees to save the environment," he says.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife, plants saplings at their residence on the occasion of his birthday "I have decided to plant a sapling daily to continue this social campaign. I urge all to plant more trees to save the environment," he says pic.twitter.com/PEnuuL5FjR — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)