The results of today's eagerly awaited Sikkim State Lottery Dear Comet Tuesday Lottery will be announced at 6 PM on December 10. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Sikkim Weekly Lottery can watch the live announcement of winners here. The first prize for the Sikkim State Lottery winner is INR 1 crore. It must be noted that the lottery is legal in 13 states across India, including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Nagaland, etc. Sikkim State Sambad Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live, Dear Comet Tuesday Lottery Result of 3.12.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Today

