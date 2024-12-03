The Sikkim state lottery sambad Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery results will be announced today, December 3, at 6 PM. People who bought lottery tickets for the Sikkim weekly lottery are encouraged to stay tuned to witness the live streaming and know the winners of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery results. It must be noted that the lottery is legal in 13 states across India, including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Nagaland, etc. Of all the lotteries, the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery, and West Bengal State Lottery are easily accessible to the poor, with ticket prices as low as INR 6. Sikkim State Sambad Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live, Dear Blitzen Monday Lottery Result of 2.12.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Today

