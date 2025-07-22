The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery result of today, July 22, will be declared shortly. Those who bought lottery tickets for the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lottery results here as the winners' names are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery is underway presently. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dear Comet Tuesday Lottery Result

