The results of today, May 20, Sikkim State Lottery of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery will be announced at 6 PM. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below as the names of winners are announced. The results of the Sikkim State Lottery are announced from Gangtok, and the first prize amount for the winner of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery is INR one crore. Sikkim State Lottery hosts a variety of lotteries in addition to Dear Donner and these include Dear Dancer, Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, Dear Donner, etc. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery Result of May 20 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)