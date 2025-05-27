The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the results of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery of today, May 27, soon. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery of today can watch the Sikkim State Lotteries results here as the names of the winners are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Comet lottery, Sikkim State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Vixen, Dear Blitzen, Dear Donner, and Dear Cupid, among others. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

