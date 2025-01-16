The Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Dear Dancer Thursday Lottery weekly lottery results will be revealed today, January 16, at 6 pm. Lottery ticket holders can watch the live announcement of the winners here. The lottery is legal in 13 Indian states, including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. West Bengal and Nagaland lotteries are especially well-known for offering large prize amounts, with the first prize in both lotteries reaching INR 1 crore. These state lotteries, including Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal, are affordable, with ticket prices starting at just INR 6, making them accessible even to those with limited means while offering significant cash prizes. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Cupid Wednesday Lottery Result of January 15 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Today Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)