If you're taking part in Sikkim State Lotteries and wondering where to check the Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery of today, July 24, then you have come to the right place. The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery will be announced shortly. Those who bought tickets for today's Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery can watch the results here as the winners' names are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Dancer Thursday lottery will receive INR 1 crore. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Lottery Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)