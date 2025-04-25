Cricket

Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Dasher Friday Lottery Result of April 25 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The results of Sikkim state lottery of Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery will be declared today, April 25, at 6 PM.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Dasher Friday Lottery Result of April 25 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List
Sikkim State Lottery Result (Photo Credits: LatestLY)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 25, 2025 05:55 PM IST

The results of the Sikkim State Lottery's Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery for today, April 25, will be announced at 6 PM. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery can watch the live stream below as the winners' names are announced. The results of the Sikkim State Lottery are announced from Gangtok, and the first prize amount for the winner of the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery is INR one crore. Sikkim State Lottery hosts a variety of lotteries in addition to Dear Dasher, and these include Dear Dancer, Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, Dear Donner, etc. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of April 25 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Live Streaming: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

