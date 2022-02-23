The second promo for The Bad Guys promises great thrilling fun ride. This animated movie starring Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina and Craig Robinson, sees a bunch of thieves pretend to be good guys, only for their boss to actually enjoy being good. The Bad Guys releases in theatres on April 1, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

