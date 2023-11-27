Ready to watch some exciting new movies/ series this week on OTT? We know you all are ready. This week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and like usual we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV, and more. From Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook's Sweet Home season 2 and Naga Chaitanya's Supernatural thriller Dhootha. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer 2: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal Can’t Stand Being Around Each Other and Want a Divorce, or Do They? (Watch Video).

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke follows a couple's journey to secure a home of their own, separate from their family, utilizing the Indian Government's flagship program, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan , Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi, Inaamulhaq , Meghna Agarwal, Sushmita Mukherjee, Akash Khurana, Srishti Rindani, Atul Tiwari. The film will release on Jio Cinemas on December 2.

Sweet Home Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, December 1. It's been a highly anticipated wait for one of the most hyped K-dramas arriving on Netflix in 2023. In a world where desires morph into monstrous entities, Sweet Home Season 2 follows the survivors from Green Home and Hyun-su as they struggle to survive in new locations, contending with emerging beings and mysterious phenomena. The cast includes Song Kang as Cha Hyun-soo, Lee Jin-uk as Pyeon Sang-wook, Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-kyung, Ko Min-si as Lee Eun-yoo, Park Gyu-young as Yoon Ji-soo, Yoo Oh-seong as Sergeant Tak In-hwan, Oh Jung-se as Dr. Lim, Kim Mu-yeol as Kim Young-hoo, and Jin-young as Park Chan-young. Sweet Home Season 2 Teaser: Song Kang’s Cha Hyun-soo Undergoes His First Military Experiment As Survivors Try To Navigate Dangers Outside (Watch Video).

On the other hand, Vikram Kumar’s Telugu web series Dhootha, is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 1, actor Naga Chaitanya takes on the role of Sagar, an investigative journalist aspiring to be a messenger (dhootha) who delivers truth to the public. However, he unexpectedly becomes involved in a series of mysterious crimes. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Ravindra Vijay play pivotal roles in the series.

Check Out The Full List Here:

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Love Like a K-Drama: November 28 | Japanese

Onmyoji: November 28 | Japanese

Bad Surgeon - Love Under the Knife: November 29

Obliterated: November 30

Virgin River S5 P 2: November 30

Sweet Home S2: December 1 | Korean

Amazon PRIME

Shehar Lakhot: November 30

Dhootha: December 1 | Telugu

OTT Movies

Netflix

American Symphony: November 29

Family Switch: November 29

Hard Days: November 30 | Japanese

The Bad Guys - A Very Bad Holiday: December 1

May December: December 1

Amazon PRIME

Candy Cane Lane: December 1

Disney+ Hotstar

Monster Inside - America's Most Extreme Haunted House: December 1

The Shepherd: December 1

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

Mission Raniganj: December 1

The Equalizer 3: December 1

Disney+ Hotstar

Chithha: November 28 | Tamil

Martin Luther King: November 29 | Telugu

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: December 1

Jio Cinema

800: December 1 | Bengali

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: December 2

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

Back on the Strip: November 28

PAW Patrol - The Mighty Movie: November 29

The OTT platforms have diverse shows catering to different tastes and preferences. If you're looking for some can't-miss favourites to add to your watchlist, here are some must-watch shows that you can check. Happy binge-watching!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)