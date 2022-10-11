15th Advance Light Helicopter ALH MK-III has been inducted in India Coast Guard Air Enclave, Bhubneshwar today. The state of art aircraft has been indigenously designed, developed and made by HAL, keeping with the vision of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat': Indian Coast Guard pic.twitter.com/vT4CLBsyyw— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

