Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, on Thursday, October 26, said that youngsters in India should work 70 hours a week if India wants to compete with advanced economies. The 77-year-old Infosys founder made the statement while speaking on the first episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast "The Record". The video released today on YouTube shows the Indian Businessman speaking about nation-building, technology, and Infosys, among other topics. In the video titled "Leadership by Example", Narayana Murthy also said that India's work productivity is among the lowest in the world. Giving an example of Japan and Germany, Muthy said that Indian youngsters need to put in extra hours of work. Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Stands in Queue To Cast His Vote in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, Netizens Laud 'Humble Man' (Watch Video).

Indian Youngsters Should Work 70 Hours a Week

🚨 Indian youngsters should work 70 hours a week if India wants to compete advanced economies - Infosys co founder Narayana Murthy. pic.twitter.com/h5oVw0T45B — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) October 26, 2023

Watch Narayan Murthy's Interview Here:

