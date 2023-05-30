In what can be seen as good news for government employees in Karnataka, the state government has increased the Dearness Allowance of government employees and pensioners. The Karnataka government has increased DA from 31 percent to 35 percent with effect from 1st January 2023. The Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised the dearness allowance of government employees and pensioners from 31 percent to 35 percent. The new DA hike will be in effect from January 1, 2023. Karnataka Government School Teacher Suspended for Criticising CM Siddaramaiah Over Freebie Policies in Facebook Post.

Karnataka Government Increases DA

