A 16-year-old girl on Sunday died by suicide after consuming poison in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai. The girl took the extreme step following a spat with her brother over playing video game on phone. As the girl consumed poison, she was rushed to a hospital. However, dhe died during the treatment.

Tweet By ANI:

A 16-year-old girl consumed poison and died following a spat with her brother over playing video game on the phone. The girl was short-tempered, she died during treatment. The family could afford only one phone: Sub-inspector Santosh Kharde, Samta Nagar PS, Mumbai#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/sSBqRnq5X1 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

