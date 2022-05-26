The Delhi Fire Service on Thursday evening received a call regarding a blast in the Chhatarpur area of Delhi. A total of 5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "Some people feared to be trapped," officials from Delhi Fire Service said.

Check tweet:

#UPDATE | Second and third floor of a building damaged in blast due to LPG leakage, in Chhatarpur area of Delhi. Three people got injured and sent to hospital. pic.twitter.com/fQmnaPC12i — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

