Varanasi, January 15: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has strongly condemned the ongoing demolition drive at Varanasi’s historic Manikarnika Ghat, describing the destruction of ancient heritage for redevelopment as "extremely unfortunate" and a "grave sin." In an X social media post on Thursday, Gandhi expressed concern over the loss of cultural landmarks, specifically citing the site’s connection to Ahilyabai Holkar. She alleged that the spiritual identity of Kashi is being sacrificed for "commercial interests" under the guise of development. The controversy follows protests by local groups and the Holkar Trust, who claim a century-old idol was damaged during the work. However, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar refuted these charges, stating that all historical artifacts have been "secured" by the Culture Department and will be reinstalled once the $₹17.56$ crore rejuvenation project is complete.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Manikarnika Ghat Demolition

बनारस में मणिकर्णिका घाट पर बुल्डोजर चलाकर सदियों पुरानी धार्मिक एवं सांस्कृतिक विरासत को ध्वस्त करना अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। मणिकर्णिका घाट और इसकी प्राचीनता का धार्मिक महत्व तो है ही, इससे लोकमाता अहिल्याबाई होल्कर जी की स्मिृतियां भी जुड़ी हैं। विकास के नाम पर, चंद लोगों… pic.twitter.com/HM4Rt4di1u — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 15, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)