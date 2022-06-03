A joint team of Army and civil administration executed a successful ten hours operation on June 2-3 to extricate a civilian Aadam Khan who got stuck in the debris of a brick-lined well at a depth of 120 feet in Khoome Ki Beri village in Barmer on June 2 Aadam Khan. A resident of Khume ki Beri village at Dhorimanna in Barmer, he was carrying out construction of a lined well when its inner brick lining collapsed over him rendering him immovable. Local military authorities immediately moved an Army Engineer Squadron for the rescue operation. The Army Engineers resorted to hand excavation for rescue ops.

Watch Video:

A joint team of Army and civil administration executed a successful ten hours operation on June 2-3 to extricate a civilian stuck in the debris of a brick-lined well at a depth of 120 feet in Khoome Ki Beri village in Barmer: Lt Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO Defence, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/SDEWSAybS9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)