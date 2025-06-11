In the wake of Raja Raghuvanshi’s shocking murder, allegedly by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri reacted strongly, saying the rise in such cases has left bachelors like him scared of marriage. Referring to both the Raja-Sonam case and the recent Meerut blue drum murder involving Muskan Rastogi, Shastri joked, “Neele drum wali khatarnak deviyaan nikal rahi hain.” He further added, “Pehle lagta tha arrange marriage sahi hai… ab dono hi bekar lag rahe hain.” His remarks, though laced with humour, reflect growing online concern. Social media, too, is filled with sarcastic reels mocking Sonam and highlighting male anxieties over such cases. Sonam Raghuvanshi, 4 Others Sent to 8-Day Police Custody by Meghalaya Court for Murder of Raja Raghuvanshi During Honeymoon.

Dhirendra Shastri Reacts to Raja Raghuvanshi Murder

