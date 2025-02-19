A tragic accident occurred in Fatehpur district when a car rammed into a bus parked outside a hotel, resulting in the death of a woman returning from Maha Kumbh. Six others sustained injuries in the crash. The impact of the collision left several passengers injured, who were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the accident. The incident has raised concerns over road safety, especially near crowded areas. Accident Caught on Camera in Hardoi: Parked Car Flips in Air After Being Hit by Speeding Vehicle, UP Police Responds (Watch Video).

Car Returning from Maha Kumbh Rams Into Parked Bus

