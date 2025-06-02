A two-wheeler rider sustained serious injuries after a tipper lorry rammed into his vehicle in Nandikotkur, Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh. The accident, which occurred on Sunday, June 1, was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. The video of the accident has since surfaced on social media. As per reports, the driver of the lorry was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident. The video shows a lorry jumping the road divider and ramming into a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. After the collision, the lorry veered off the road and came to a halt. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 4 Killed in Car-Truck Collision in East Godavari District.

Drunk Lorry Driver Hits Bike, Jumps Divider in Nandikotkur

A tipper lorry driver under the influence of alcohol lost control of his vehicle, which jumps the divider and hits a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction on the highway, and veered off the road in #Nandikotkur , #Nandyal dist, seriously injuring the two-wheeler riders,… pic.twitter.com/4YgIH4diYh — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 2, 2025

