Tragic, 5 children bathed at Pond during the Summer Holidays, drowned in the Kadapa district. Five kids drowned in a pond in #Mallepalle village in #Brahmamgarimatham mandal of #Kadapa district, on Tuesday. The identified kids are Deekshith (6), Tarun (10), Harsha (12), Pardhu (12) and Charan (15). Those students of Mallepalle village, Tarun of Nalleru Kotalu village of Kasinayana mandal, Charan and Pardhu of Bodhanam village of Allagadda area, and Harsha of Uppalapadu village near Jammalamadugu. The children had gone to Mallepalle to spend their summer vacation with their relatives. They bathed in the village well on Tuesday afternoon but never returned home thereafter, and their families were worried. When they heard the news, the villagers rushed to the scene at once. Brahmamgarimatham police, who arrived at the scene and conducted a search operation in the pond, recovered their bodies. Reels Craze Turns Fatal in Uttarkashi: Woman Drowns in Ganga While Filming Social Media Reel at Manikarnika Ghat; Video of Tragic Incident Surfaces.

5 Children, Away for Summer Holidays, Drown While Swimming in Mallepalle Village

#AndhraPradesh : Tragic, 5 children went for swimming in Pond during Summer Holidays, drown in Kadapa district. Five children drown in a local pond at #Mallepalle village in #Brahmamgarimatham mandal of #Kadapa district, on Tuesday. The children were identified as Deekshith… pic.twitter.com/ieYDLfKytS — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)