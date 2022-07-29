Reacting to the Rashtrapatni Remark Row, Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge said that Adhir Chowdhury has apologised for his remark. He further said, "Even after that BJP is demanding an apology from Sonia Gandhi, raising slogans against her." Kharge said that the BJP is doing this deliberately so that they don't have to discuss issues like price rise and inflation.

Check tweet:

