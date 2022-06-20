The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday took to Twitter to share notification dates for recruitments under the Agnipath Scheme. As per the tweet, the Indian Army recruitment will begin today, June 20. On the other hand, the Indian Navy recruitment will begin on June 21 while the Air Force will start the recruitment from June 24 onwards. The tweet read, "Agniveer aspirants, get ready!"

Check tweet:

