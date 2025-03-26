Violence erupted in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, as Karni Sena workers clashed with police and vandalised the residence of Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman on Wednesday, March 26. The incident follows a controversial remark by Suman, calling historical figure Rana Sanga a "traitor." The protesters, angered by the statement, broke through barricades set up by police and launched an attack on Suman’s house. During the mayhem, windows were shattered, vehicles damaged, and several policemen, including an inspector, were injured in the ensuing lathicharge. Authorities quickly deployed a heavy police presence, but tensions remain high in the area. Agra: Tour Guide Makes ‘Objectionable’ Remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Uttar Pradesh, Beaten Up and Forced To Rub His Nose To Ground; Video Surfaces.

Karni Sena Attacks SP MP’s Residence in Agra, Police Injured

