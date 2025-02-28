A heated argument erupted between Maharashtra tourists and tour guide Sagir Beg at Agra Fort, leading to his public apology in front of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The incident, captured on video and now viral on social media, occurred on February 20. The dispute began when Beg allegedly made objectionable remarks about Shivaji Maharaj while praising Mughal emperor Akbar as “great.” This angered the tourists, who confronted him. The situation escalated, forcing Beg to apologise by holding his ears and rubbing his nose in front of Shivaji’s statue. Defending himself, Beg stated that he did not insult Shivaji but was simply explaining historical facts, which led to the misunderstanding. Meanwhile, the police have assured that if a formal complaint is filed, they will investigate the matter further. Bengaluru: Techie Shows Middle Finger to Woman in Road Rage Incident, Arrested After Videos Go Viral.

Tour Guide Apologises After Controversial Remarks on Shivaji Maharaj at Agra Fort

In #UttarPradesh's #Agra, a group of tourists from #Maharashtra forced guide #SageerBaig to rub his nose to the ground before #Shivaji's statue at the #AgraFort. The tourists became angry while the guide was explaining historical facts, particularly because he stated that… pic.twitter.com/27Zi4mBHND — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 28, 2025

