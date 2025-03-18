Agra police have arrested three people, including a woman, for allegedly murdering her husband with the help of her lover. The crime, driven by an illicit affair, was uncovered through a joint operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG), Surveillance Team, and Jagdishpura Police. According to officials, the woman conspired with her lover to eliminate her husband. The police launched an investigation and tracked the accused using surveillance methods. Following their arrest, legal proceedings are underway. ACP Lohamandi has provided further details regarding the case, assuring strict action against those involved. Agra Horror: Woman Stripped, Thrashed With Belts and Sticks for Protesting Against Loud DJ Music During Holi Celebrations in UP; Case Registered After Shocking Video Surfaces.

