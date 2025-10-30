A late-night beer party involving resident doctors from AIIMS Bhopal spiraled into controversy after police caught them drinking inside a car parked outside the institute’s campus. The incident, filmed by bystanders and now viral on social media, shows the doctors in an inebriated state surrounded by beer bottles, arguing and misbehaving with police officers on patrol. In the video, one doctor can be heard boasting about his connections, saying, “I’ve been here since 2016, who are you? I know officers from 10 police stations,” while another mocked the policeman, calling his colleague “your father.” The situation escalated when one doctor attempted to drive off, but police intervened and seized the car keys. Following the incident, AIIMS Bhopal issued a statement condemning the conduct, calling it “unacceptable and unbecoming of medical professionals.” The institute confirmed that one junior resident doctor has been terminated, and disciplinary action is underway against another. An internal inquiry has been initiated. Mumbai: Fined Over No Helmet, Biker Confronts Traffic Cops for Riding Scooter With Broken Number Plate; Video Goes Viral.

AIIMS Bhopal Doctors Caught Drinking, Misbehaving With Police

AIIMS डॉक्टरों का सड़क पर हंगामा! पुलिस से उलझे - MadhyaPradesh के Bhopal का एक वीडियो Social Media पर जमकर Viral हो रहा हैं जिसमे भोपाल AIIMS के Doctor सड़क पर नशे में चूर नज़र आ रहे हैं Police ने रोककर पूछताछ की तो Doctor Police के साथ अभद्रता और गाली-गलौज पर उतर आए। Video… pic.twitter.com/ZgT7jKkrGn — Nedrick News (@nedricknews) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Nedrick News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

