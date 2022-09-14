In a shocking incident, passengers were evacuated after smoke was reported on an Air India Express flight at a runway in Muscat. According to reports, the [assengers were evacuated via slides after there was a report of smoke on Air India Express Muscat-Cochin flight IX-442, VT-AXZ. A total of 141 passengers plus 6 crew were onboard the flight and all were safely evacuated.

