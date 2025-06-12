There were no survivors from Air India flight AI171 that crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, according to Police Commissioner GS Malik. Speaking to news agency Associated Press, Malik said: "It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash." He added that some local residents also died in the incident. According to Air India, the London-bound flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. There were 169 Indians and 61 foreign nationals on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Air India Plane Crash Passenger List: Who Were Onboard London-Bound Flight AI171 That Crashed in Ahmedabad? Check Names of All Passengers and Crew.

‘No Survivors in Ahmedabad Plane Crash’

Ahmedabad Commissioner G.S. Malik to News Agency Associated Press on Ahmedabad plane Crash "It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash" — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 12, 2025

Air India Flight AI171 Crash Video

London bound Air India Plane crashed near the Ahmedabad Airport seconds after take off. Exact moment caught on camera. https://t.co/ggD88ELSbJ pic.twitter.com/s8Ckeuswll — Saahil Suhail (@SaahilSuhail) June 12, 2025

