A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. While both the aircrew ejected safely, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, informed the IAF on Wednesday. IAF Jet Crash: Aircraft of Indian Air Force Crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur (Watch Video). Aircraft Crash in Karnataka Video #WATCH | A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident: Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/RQn6JFRJqH — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

