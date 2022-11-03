Meta-owned Facebook India's head Ajit Mohan has resigned from his post on Thursday. Ajit Mohan has stepped down from his post after four years of service. Vice President of Meta's Global Business Group Nicola Mendelsohn said that “Ajit Mohan has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of company. Over last 4 years, he has played important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve millions of Indian businesses, partners and people,". Nicola Mendelsohn further said that "We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future." Also Read | Meta Onboards Kalaari Capital To Upskill Early-Stage Startups in India.

Meta India Chief Ajit Mohan Resigns

