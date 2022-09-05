Quoting Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, the BJP Delhi on Monday took to social media and said that all BJP MLAs will give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu tomorrow. As per the BJP Delhi tweet, all BJP MLAs will demand the dismissal of Arvind Kejriwal govt in Delhi.

Check Tweet:

All BJP MLAs will give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu tomorrow & demand the dismissal of the Kejriwal govt, tweeted BJP Delhi quoting Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly pic.twitter.com/qn1a3JZuT8 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Check BJP Delhi's Tweet:

