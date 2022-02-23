Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot presented the state budget 2022-23 on Wednesday. During his speech, CM Gehlot announced that all the Rajasthan Government employees who were appointed on or after January 1, 2004, will be entitled to a pension scheme like earlier (older version of the scheme) from next year onward.

Check Tweet:

