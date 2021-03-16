The Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana in Punjab has expanded the definition of “frontline workers” to be vaccinated for COVID-19. It includes teachers, bank employees, judges, advocates, journalists and NGO workers.

officers/court staff/advocates, NGOswho have worked to check spread of #COVID19 pandemic by registering them as frontline workers. — DPRO LUDHIANA (@LudhianaDpro) March 15, 2021

Deputy Commissioner @VarinderIAS have informed that in interest of society, journalists, bank staff, educational institutions, members of NGOs, officials of cooperative & Food Grain societies & advocates/judicial staff/judges of courts in district Ludhiana can now get vaccinated pic.twitter.com/CyW47EjMBB — DPRO LUDHIANA (@LudhianaDpro) March 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)